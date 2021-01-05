Itel to launch bigger waterdrop display phone with premium looks – Latest News

After two successful smartphone launches during the festive season, it seems that Itel is all set to elevate the experience of its consumers who are looking for a high-performance smartphone with an immersive viewing experience.

As per the industry sources, Itel is going to disrupt the market with an extra-large screen Smartphone, at a rock bottom price, that will maximise consumer’s smartphone viewing experience, powered by massive battery capacity.

The product is rumoured to be priced below Rs 7,000. It seems, post strengthening its position in sub Rs 6,000 category, Itel is eyeing to bring smartphones with a premium look and new-age features in the affordable segment.

While the exact launch date is not revealed, sources tell us that it could happen sometime in January.

Maintaining Itel’s philosophy of making technological innovation available for the masses, Itel is planning to launch this amazing product that will be equipped with superior features like extra-large HD+ Waterdrop display, premium id, massive battery, triple camera, dual security features that makes it a power-packed smartphone which will redefine the overall user experience.

The upcoming smartphone seems to be a game-changer for millennials, that will cater to their growing demand for endless entertainment experience on the go.

It is expected that the smartphone will target users in tier-2 and below markets, fulfilling all the digital and entertainment needs of the New Bharat in this new normal

Itel is maintaining its success essence with technological innovations induced in all its product categories, being offered at amazing prices.

This magical combination has helped Itel to have a loyal consumer base of over six crore customers in 2020, with a steady leadership position in the Rs 6,000 category, and becoming the brand of choice for consumers in this segment.

