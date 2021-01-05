It Spied on Soviet Atomic Bombs. Now It’s Solving Ecological Mysteries.

Over , Corona cameras and film improved in quality. With an archive of almost one million images, the program detected Soviet missile sites, warships, naval bases and other military targets. “They counted every rocket in the Soviet Union,” said Volker Radeloff, an ecologist at the University of Wisconsin — Madison whose lab has used the images in its studies. “These images kept the Cold War cold.”

After 145 missions and 120 returned usable film canisters, the multi-billion-dollar Corona program was decommissioned in 1972 in favor of satellites that could beam their imagery back to Earth in digital format.

When, in 1995, the spy program’s archival images were declassified, some appeared on the front page of The Times.

Government officials were motivated to release the images, in part, because of their anticipated value for environmental scientists.

“These kinds of photographs,” Vice President Gore said at the , “are what make today’s event so exciting to those who study the process of change on our Earth.”

Since then, the program has remained relatively unknown to the public. “It’s the best military, taxpayer-funded success that no one knows about,” said Jason Ur, a Harvard University archaeologist who regularly depends on Corona images for his research.

One reason for their relative obscurity is that scientists who wanted to use the images have needed to overcome a variety of obstacles. For example, while the pictures have been declassified, it costs researchers $30 to digitize a single image. Dr. Radeloff said there are “gobs and gobs of data,” but that most images are “still rolled in film and have not yet been scanned.”