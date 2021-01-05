It Has Been Confirmed That Tanya Roberts Passed Away Monday Night

On Sunday, Tanya Roberts‘ domestic partner Lance O’Brien and publicist both confirmed her death. Then, Monday, Cedars-Sinai Hospital where Tanya was being cared for said she was actually alive. Lance received the call that she was still alive and in dire condition while doing an interview on her death. Now, reports confirm that Tayna has passed away on Monday evening.

Tanya was hospitalized on Christmas Eve. She collapsed while walking her dog but there have been no reports on the cause but it says she did not have COVID-19. Tanya was 65 years old. Her last acting appearance was in 2005 on the series Barbershop.

It has been confirmed that Tanya Roberts passed away

She was best known for playing Midge Pinciotti in That ’70s Show, Sheena in Sheena, Queen of the Jungle, and “Bond girl” Stacey Sutton in A View to Kill. She is survived by her partner Lance. Tayna had no children. She was previously married to Barry Roberts until his death in 2006.

RELATED: Taking A Look At The Sexy, Stacked Cast Of ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Then And Now

She will be missed. Sending our condolences to Lance, and her family and friends.