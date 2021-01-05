Isaac Shoshan, Israeli Spy Who Posed as an Arab, Is Dead at 96

TEL AVIV — Isaac Shoshan, a Syrian-born Israeli undercover operative who posed as an Arab early in his career, participating in bombings and an assassination attempt, before making major contributions to the country’s espionage methods, died on Dec. 28 in Tel Aviv. He was 96.

His daughter Eti confirmed the death, in Ichilov Hospital. He had suffered a stroke, she said.

In a tribute on Twitter, former Prime Minister Ehud Barak, who once served in an Israeli intelligence unit that Mr. Shoshan helped conceive, said Mr. Shoshan had “risked his life again and again” on behalf of Israel.

“Generations of warriors learned their trade at his feet,” he added, “me too.”

Mr. Shoshan was born Zaki Shasho in Aleppo, Syria, in 1924 to an Arabic-speaking Jewish family. He studied at a French-language school, learned Hebrew at Orthodox Jewish schools and as a youth belonged to the Zionist Hebrew Scouts. At 18, motivated by his Zionism, he traveled to what was then British-ruled Palestine and within two years was recruited by the Palmach, the Jewish underground fighting force.

During his training, he was posted to a secret unit known as the Arab Platoon. Made up of Jews who could pass as Arabs, it was charged with gathering intelligence and carrying out sabotage and targeted killings.