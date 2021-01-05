Institutions are thrilled that you’re selling, suggests OKCoin COO By Cointelegraph

A number of mainstream companies have picked up massive piles of (BTC) since summer 2020. Meanwhile, the asset surged past its 2017 record high near $20,000, recently cracking $34,000 before pulling back toward $27,700. The dip, however, has created some serious buying pressure, according to OKCoin’s chief operating officer, Jason Lau.
“Over the weekend, as Bitcoin prices hit fresh all time highs near $34k, markets touched new levels of resistance,” Lau told Cointelegraph. “Both total crypto market cap and bitcoin dominance reached 2017 highs, at around $800B and 73% respectively,” he noted, adding:
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.