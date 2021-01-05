‘Insane’ ETH fees delay launch of Aavegotchi NFT game By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
Decentralized finance project Aavegotchi is pushing back the mainnet launch of its non-fungible token digital collectible game due to high activity on the blockchain.

According to a Tweet from its team today, Aavegotchi will be postponing the Jan. 4 launch of its game in response to the “insanely high gas costs” and “extreme volatility” on Ethereum. The project also stated it will “most likely” migrate to the Matic Network — a smart-contract platform and layer two scaling solution for Ethereum.