Iman Vows to Never Get Married Again After David Bowie's Death

The Somali fashion model has no plan to find a new husband after the legendary musician whom she exchanged wedding vows with in 1992 passed away back in 2016.


David Bowie‘s widow Iman has insisted she’ll never get remarried, following the music icon’s death in 2016.

The supermodel shares 20-year-old daughter Alexandria with Bowie, who she married in 1992. And as the singer’s birthday approaches – he would have turned 74 on 10 January (21) – Iman has spoken to Harper’s Bazaar magazine about her ongoing connection to her late spouse.

“David is in our hearts and minds on a daily basis, for all of us,” she said. “You know, this was my true love. My daughter once asked me if I would ever marry again and I said, ‘Never.’ ”

“He’s hiding in plain sight. His fans are still around, his music is still relevant. And on the day of his passing, I went on a hike and a bluebird flew in front of me. A bluebird, above all things.”

Iman added that while Bowie had a reputation for being “futuristic,” things were more “everyday” than anyone could have imagined.

“It could not have been more regular. It was a really everyday marriage. He was a very funny, warm gentleman,” she smiled. “You know, everyone talks about him being futuristic, but no, he was not, he liked more than anything to wear a three-piece suit.”

“It was a beautiful, ordinary life and that was what was great about it. We could live in New York, pick up our daughter from school, walk everywhere… You know, I wish we had had more years.”

