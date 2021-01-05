Howard Levitt: Companies can’t fire staff with COVID-19 — unless they’ve done this

Article content continued

Months later, and incident free, the same employee contracted the virus. Following his recovery, our client returned in hopes of obtaining my blessing to terminate for cause. His rationale? The earlier hotel incident led my client to believe that the virus has been contracted irresponsibly through disregard for workplace policies and general safety guidelines.

My obvious questions: “What do you know about how he contracted the virus? What evidence is there that he contracted it through irresponsible behaviour? Have you seen him violate workplace policies relating to social distancing or wearing protective gear? Do you have any proof that he is socializing outside of his ‘home bubble’ or attending large gatherings?”

Do you have any proof that he is socializing outside of his ‘home bubble’ or attending large gatherings?

Not surprisingly, it became clear that the employer was motivated to seize on something to be rid of this employee. In those circumstances, not only could the employee not be fired, but doing so would both be a wrongful dismissal and a human rights violation, giving rise to additional damages. It would be just like firing any employee for being sick.

You can only consider terminating an employee for cause if you have solid proof that the employee behaved in violation of health and safety guidelines, and for potentially recklessly exposing their colleagues.

Many companies are concerned about employees returning to work after contracting COVID-19, but, the lesson is, such employees cannot be treated punitively following their return.