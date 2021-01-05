How to Pretend You’re in Cartagena Today

To feel like you are having a night out in Cartagena, put on the kind of songs you would hear at nightclubs like Bazurto Social Club or at pop-up picós away from the tourists, outside the walled city. Start with this tailor-made playlist, featuring some big names in champeta and related genres. If you are feeling particularly ambitious, try your hand at the accompanying champeta dance moves.

Take a virtual music tour

Of course, champeta isn’t the only style of music you will hear in Cartagena, so to get a fuller immersion into the sounds of Colombia that converge in the city’s streets sign up for a virtual tour. Impulse Travel, a Colombian tour agency that works with community organizations, is offering a virtual version of its “Sounds of Colombia” tour, condensing the 8-day trip into an hourlong virtual experience, which they are offering on-demand.

“We were lucky to have captured a lot of footage and high-quality audio recordings from the trips we had made in the past,” Rodrigo Atuesta, Impulse Travel’s chief executive told me. “So we put together a virtual experience to make people travel through the soundscape of this unique trip.” You might not be dancing at sunset to the sound of an accordion or watching craftspeople carve traditional flutes, but squint (and sip enough Dictador Rum as an accompaniment) and you might think you are.