How to enable 90Hz for all games on the Oculus Quest 2

Of the many upgrades Facebook made from one generation to the next, the Oculus Quest 2’s 90Hz display is probably one of the best. The refresh rate provides a 25% improvement over the original Oculus Quest, delivering a smoother, much more realistic VR experience. The Oculus Quest 2 can now automatically run supported games at 90Hz, but if you’re connecting to a PC with Oculus Link you may still need to adjust some settings to get the best experience.

Products used in this guide

Quest games with 90Hz support

In November, Facebook updated the Oculus Quest 2 to automatically switch the display to 90Hz mode when a game supports it. That means players won’t have to modify their Quest 2 in order to play their Oculus Quest games at 90Hz. The caveat is that developers need to update their games in order to support 90Hz on the Quest 2, otherwise they’ll run at 72Hz as the original Oculus Quest did.

If you’re wondering which games support 90Hz, we maintain a list of all games released for the entire Oculus Quest platform complete with tags for Quest 2-enhanced games.

How to enable 90Hz with Oculus Link

When you connect your Oculus Quest 2 to a gaming PC with an Oculus Link cable, you’ll be able to play PC VR games using the Oculus Rift software. The $80 Oculus Link cable is officially recommended by Oculus to provide the highest-quality experience. You can save money by opting for a third-party cable instead, though, like this $35 one from OQLink.

Open up the Oculus software on your PC. Sign in with your Oculus account. Connect one side of the USB cable to a USB port on your PC and the other side to your Oculus Quest 2. The Oculus app on your computer should recognize the Oculus Quest once it’s plugged in. Click Continue on the screen that pops up to enable Oculus Link. Source: Android Central During the Oculus Link setup, you can test the cable to make sure it’s fast enough to be used with Oculus Link by clicking the Test button at the bottom of the screen. If your cable fails the test, you should consider one of the cables we recommend above. Source: Android Central Click Continue and put the Oculus Quest on your head. If asked to Allow access to data, select Deny. Select Enable Oculus Link on the next pop-up that appears.

Now that you’ve got your Oculus Quest 2 connected and set up, it’s time to head to advanced options to make sure you’re running at 90Hz.

With the Oculus software open on your PC, select Devices from the menu on the left. In your list of devices, click on Quest 2 and Touch to open device options. Source: Android Central Scroll down to Graphics Preferences and click it. Source: Android Central Select 90Hz from the range of refresh rate options. Click Save & Restart to restart the Oculus software. Source: Android Central Enjoy your Oculus Rift VR games in 90HZ on your Oculus Quest 2!

90Hz is a huge upgrade for VR games, even if the number jump from 72Hz to 90Hz doesn’t seem like a lot. Every increase in refresh rate with a VR headset means a more comfortable experience, less motion sickness, and a more realistic feeling.