Here’s how you can watch all the Karate Kid movies

While it would be convenient to have all of The Karate Kid films streaming on Netflix alongside Cobra Kai, the streamer currently only has The Next Karate Kid in its movie library. However, you can stream the original trilogy fairly easily thanks to AMC+.

AMC+ is still a relatively new service that primarily features shows from the AMC channel, as well content from Shudder and Sundance Now, but it also features quite a few quality movies. Among its collection are all three films in the original The Karate Kid trilogy.

If you’re considering subscribing to AMC+, the streamer’s pricing varies depending on where you subscribe. Currently, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, Roku, Sling, Xfinity, and Dish Network. Xfinity subscribers can enjoy the cheapest price — the streamer is $4.99/month through the cable provider — while most other services charge around $8.99.

Not interested in adding another streaming service to your monthly bill? Then you can rent or purchase The Karate Kid films, including the 2010 version, from Apple, Google Play, or Amazon.

However you decide to stream these classics, just prepare yourself, because the ’80s nostalgia is sure to sweep your leg(s) right out from under you.