Heisman Trophy finalists: Updated odds, top candidates to win 2020 award

Lisa Witt
Just making it through the 2020 season was an impressive feat for college football players dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks in their programs and schedule chaos that dismembered weekly routines.

Several athletes stood out above the rest for their on-field performances. Four Heisman Trophy finalists were announced Thursday night, and six other vote-getters were also recognized and listed in order of finish. The finalists are DeVonta Smith, Mac Jones, Trevor Lawrence and Kyle Trask.

The Heisman winner will be declared on Jan. 5 in a virtual ceremony. Votes have already been submitted, so bowl performance will not sway the decision.

Smith, the leading receiver for top-ranked Alabama, is the favorite for the award, having amassed 1,511 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns this year.

Here is a look at the odds, finalists and historic winners for the Heisman Trophy:

Heisman Trophy odds 2020

Below are the updated 2020 Heisman award odds.

PlayerOdds
DeVonta Smith (WR, Alabama)-180
Mac Jones (QB, Alabama)+155
Trevor Lawrence (QB, Clemson)+1600
Kyle Trask (QB, Florida)+2700

Who are the Heisman finalists?

The Heisman finalists were announced Dec. 28. Alabama offensive duo Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith made the cut, while Tide running back Najee Harris fell short of a finalist position with a fifth-place voting finish. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask were also named finalists, joining Jones and Smith.

2020 Heisman voting order

The order of vote-getters outside the top four Heisman finalists was revealed Thursday night.

RankPlayer
10Kyle Pitts (TE, Florida)
9Ian Book (QB, Notre Dame)
8Zach Wilson (QB, BYU)
7Justin Fields (QB, Ohio State)
6Breece Hall (RB, Iowa State)
5Najee Harris (RB, Alabama)

When is the Heisman Trophy given out?

The 2020 Heisman Trophy will be given out on Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. ET. The award is voted on by college football media members around the country. It is the most prestigious individual honor in college football, and probably the most coveted across all amateur sports.

Historic Heisman Trophy winners

The Heisman Trophy has been spread around the country over the past decade, with members of five different conferences claiming the honor. The center of the college football media world might at times seem to be the SEC, but three of the past four press-voted winners have hailed from outside that conference.

This year, fans could see the first wide receiver chosen since 1991.

Here are the past 10 Heisman Trophy winners:

YearPlayerTotal votesMargin of victory
2019Joe Burrow, QB, LSU2,6081,846
2018Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma2,167296
2017Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma2,3981,098
2016Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville2,144620
2015Derrick Henry, RB, Alabama1,832293
2014Marcus Mariota, QB, Oregon2,5341,284
2013Jameis Winston, QB, Florida State2,2051,501
2012Johnny Manziel, QB, Texas A,amp;M2,029323
2011Robert Griffin III, QB, Baylor1,687280
2010Cam Newton, QB, Auburn2,2631,184

