Heisman Trophy finalists: Updated odds, top candidates to win 2020 award

Just making it through the 2020 season was an impressive feat for college football players dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks in their programs and schedule chaos that dismembered weekly routines.

Several athletes stood out above the rest for their on-field performances. Four Heisman Trophy finalists were announced Thursday night, and six other vote-getters were also recognized and listed in order of finish. The finalists are DeVonta Smith, Mac Jones, Trevor Lawrence and Kyle Trask.

The Heisman winner will be declared on Jan. 5 in a virtual ceremony. Votes have already been submitted, so bowl performance will not sway the decision.

Smith, the leading receiver for top-ranked Alabama, is the favorite for the award, having amassed 1,511 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns this year.

Here is a look at the odds, finalists and historic winners for the Heisman Trophy:

Heisman Trophy odds 2020

Below are the updated 2020 Heisman award odds.

Player Odds DeVonta Smith (WR, Alabama) -180 Mac Jones (QB, Alabama) +155 Trevor Lawrence (QB, Clemson) +1600 Kyle Trask (QB, Florida) +2700

Who are the Heisman finalists?

The Heisman finalists were announced Dec. 28. Alabama offensive duo Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith made the cut, while Tide running back Najee Harris fell short of a finalist position with a fifth-place voting finish. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask were also named finalists, joining Jones and Smith.

2020 Heisman voting order

The order of vote-getters outside the top four Heisman finalists was revealed Thursday night.

Rank Player 10 Kyle Pitts (TE, Florida) 9 Ian Book (QB, Notre Dame) 8 Zach Wilson (QB, BYU) 7 Justin Fields (QB, Ohio State) 6 Breece Hall (RB, Iowa State) 5 Najee Harris (RB, Alabama)

When is the Heisman Trophy given out?

The 2020 Heisman Trophy will be given out on Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. ET. The award is voted on by college football media members around the country. It is the most prestigious individual honor in college football, and probably the most coveted across all amateur sports.

Historic Heisman Trophy winners

The Heisman Trophy has been spread around the country over the past decade, with members of five different conferences claiming the honor. The center of the college football media world might at times seem to be the SEC, but three of the past four press-voted winners have hailed from outside that conference.

This year, fans could see the first wide receiver chosen since 1991.

Here are the past 10 Heisman Trophy winners: