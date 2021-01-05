Have you seen this picture of Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone from Ranthambore?

Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone have always managed to shut down trolls who refuse to believe they share a good bond. The two top actresses recently went on a trip together to welcome the New Year. While Alia and her family were there with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and his family, Deepika had come with her family and husband Ranveer Singh. The large group ringed in the New Year in Ranthambore in each other’s company amidst the vast forest land.

Today, on Deepika’s birthday, Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt shared a picture from their vacation where the two actresses are seen posing together with their respective sisters in the frame too. This frame has totally got us excited to know all that happened on this NY trip. Well, we wish Queen Dee a very happy birthday!