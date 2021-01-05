Harsha Bhogle’s stern message to the Indian cricket team

Legendary cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle, has declared that the five players who broke the bio-security bubble in Melbourne on New Year’s Day should be cleared to play at the SCG for Thursday’s fourth Vodafone test.

“I think they will play,” the 59-year-old said on Fox Cricket’s Follow-On podcast.

“I think India will see leaving out those five as a climb down somewhat. So India will say ‘we have put them into isolation as we said we would. We got them to take a test. If required, we will do a test a little later as well before the game starts.’

Commentator Harsha Bhogle before the Group Stage match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. (Visionhaus)

“This will be four or five days after the meeting, which will also be enough time for an infection – if any – to manifest. I think if you have two negative COVID tests then they should be OK to play.”

Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini, were all photographed dining at an indoor restaurant on New Years Day, breaking the rules that state they are only to dine outdoors.

The five players have been isolating since being caught on Friday, only able to train with one another, it is unknown how harshly their own governing body will come down on them for a mistake Bhogle described from his house in Mumbai, as “minor.”

Indian players dine at a Melbourne restaurant. (Twitter)

Pant and Gill were the only two players in the group to have played the last Test, while Sharma is expected to return either in the middle order or as an opener.

Shaw was dropped after two failures in Adelaide, and Saini is Bhogle’s tip to be the third seamer in Sydney.

“If you ask the players in private and give the players this delightful fictional entity and the truth syrup where they are forced to tell the truth, I think they would be a little sheepish and say ‘maybe we shouldn’t have gone indoors’,” he continued.

Umesh Yadav of India leaves the field injured at Melbourne Cricket Ground. (Getty)

“I know they are saying it was raining and they were outside. Because it rained they went in. But there should have been a voice inside saying ‘I know it’s raining, but are we supposed to go in there?’

“From the point of view of a sanction it is probably a minor one to the extent that they probably told themselves that all the people inside are under Australian quarantine laws and are eligible to be inside.

“Deep down, I think they will realise they are a little bit sheepish about it.”

Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Ashwin, India cricket (Getty)

They also accepted the meal be paid for by a fan, which Bhogle says is huge no-no for people of such high profile players.

“The second thing is you never allow someone, especially if you are high profile, to pay your bill. Not in this environment at all,” Bhogle said.

“It’s one thing I have learned in the days where foreign exchange was a little scarce and someone at the bar or hotel picked up your bill. You say no and don’t allow it when you’re an international player.”

