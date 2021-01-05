Hank Aaron receives COVID-19 vaccine to promote its safety

MLB legend Hank Aaron turns 87 years old in February but is still hitting it out of the park.

On Tuesday, The Associated Press (h/t ESPN) confirmed that former U.N. Ambassador and civil rights leader Andrew Young recruited Aaron to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to promote its safety to Black Americans.

“I don’t have any qualms about it at all, you know,” Aaron told The AP. “I feel quite proud of myself for doing something like this. … It’s just a small thing that can help zillions of people in this country.”

A December survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 40% of Black Americans claimed at that time that they would not get the COVID-19 vaccine. As a response, Young reached out to Aaron and Billye Suber Aaron, Aaron’s wife, among others about potentially receiving the shots in front of cameras.

A one-time National League Most Valuable Player, Aaron is mostly remembered for breaking the all-time home run record once held by American icon Babe Ruth. Barry Bonds surpassed Aaron on the career list in 2007, but it’s Hammerin’ Hank who remains baseball’s top home run king in the eyes of many because of Bonds’ alleged links to performance-enhancing drugs throughout his career.