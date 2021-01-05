Gwen Stefani Talks ‘Saving My Own Life’ After Gavin Rossdale Divorce

Things ended badly between Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale. But she talked about dealing with the aftermath of their breakup in interviews and her music. Now she is opening up about saving her own life and moving on with Blake Shelton.

Gwen Stefani’s last record was focused on her divorce

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale | Chris Polk/PMA2014/Getty Images for dcp

Stefani and Rossdale got divorced in 2016. This was after Rossdale was accused of cheating with their nanny. The singer released a record called This Is What the Truth Feels Like about that.

“It was really a life-saver record for me,” Stefani told Time. “It wasn’t until I had to go through the worst tragedy that it really opened up a channel for me to be like, ‘God gave me a gift. I’m going to use it now. Because if I don’t, I’m going to die.’”

She also claimed there were times she “scraped myself off the floor and went into the studio”. Since then, Stefani fell in love with Shelton and got engaged. They released multiple duets together called “Nobody But You,” “Happy Anywhere,” “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” and “You Make It Feel Like Christmas”.

She said she saved her own life after the divorce

Stefani has released her first record since 2016 called Let Me Reintroduce Myself. She reflected on her last one and where she was in her life.

“It’s weird how time can go so quickly, especially when you’re a mother of three boys — I went from that horrible time in my life [her 2015 divorce from Gavin Rossdale], and that was when I wrote that last record,” she told Vogue.

“My life was falling apart,” she continued. “[Writing the 2016 album] wasn’t to do with anything other than saving my own life. That’s a completely different place to be. Then halfway through [recording], I fall in love with this cowboy guy — like, what the hell?”

She spent a lot of the COVID-19 pandemic with Shelton. Stefani said it wasn’t easy to be with him and two of her sons.

“I was on tour with Blake — we were actually sitting on the bus when everything started to be cancelled,” she said. “We went straight to Oklahoma and lived on a ranch, in a cabin for 100 days.”

What made it so hard? “I can’t even describe [the cabin] — it’s really small, with a tiny double bed, a rollaway [bed] and a couch — and all of us in there,” she said. “It would be home-schooling all day, it was crazy. It was hard to do that full-time because I don’t love cooking, cleaning and wiping pee off toilet seats — when you have three boys, it’s just a lot.”

Stefani’s new music video for the record shows her at different points in her career. It sounds like the singer is now happy to reflect on her past.