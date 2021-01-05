Gulf States Agree to Ease Relations With Qatar

Representatives of several Gulf states signed an agreement on Tuesday to ease Qatar’s isolation from its Arab neighbors, which have blockaded the country since 2017, a major step toward ending a rift that has left it excluded for years.

The agreement, signed at a regional summit meeting in Al Ula, Saudi Arabia, by representatives from that kingdom and the five other Gulf Cooperation Council countries, was announced Tuesday afternoon, though few details were immediately available.

The de facto Saudi leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, speaking during the meeting, said the agreement emphasized “solidarity and stability in the Gulf, Arab and Islamic countries, and the strengthening of bonds of friendship and brotherhood between our countries and peoples, in a way that serves their hopes and aspirations,” according to the Saudi news outlet Al Arabiya.

The agreement came one day after Saudi Arabia agreed to reopen its borders and airspace to Qatar for the first since the blockade began. Qatar has been paying an estimated $100 million annually to route planes through Iranian airspace, money that the United States was eager to see halted as it was seen as propping up Tehran’s faltering economy.