Graphic Video Of Rapper Yella Beezy Leaks; ‘Swinging’ & ‘Swaying’! (Vid)

Dallas rapper Yella Beezy is the number one trending topic on Twitter today, after an explicit video showing the rapper walking around with his pants down has gone viral, has learned.

The original source of the video is unknown, but it leaked onto social media, and quickly became shared all over the internet.

The video is very strange. In it, Yella Beezy is seen penguin-walking around his nome, with his pants around his ankles.

And the Dallas rapper is swinging and swaying left and right – as he struggles to move across the room.

The video appears to have been taken by some sort of a security camera.

So far Yella Beezy has not addressed the video.

Yella Beezy, real name Markies Deandre Conway, rapper, singer and songwriter from Dallas, Texas. He is best known for the singles “That’s On Me”,[3] “Bacc at It Again”,[4] “Up One”, and “Goin Through Some Thangs”.

