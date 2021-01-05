Grammys 2021 Gets Delayed Amid Pandemic

The officials at The Recording Academy have reportedly eying a new date in March after they originally planned to hold the annual Grammy Awards at the end of January.

–

Recording Academy officials are reportedly hitting pause on plans to celebrate the 2021 Grammy Awards in person later this month (Jan21) due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Music’s big night was set to take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on 31 January, but with coronavirus cases continuing to rise at alarming rates, organisers are now having second thoughts.

Sources tell Rolling Stone the event is set to be postponed, with executives eyeing a new date in March.

Grammy bosses had already decided against having an audience in attendance for the prizegiving, insisting only presenters and performers could be in the building for the show, with nominees expected to appear virtually.

Recording Academy chiefs have yet to issue a formal statement about the date change.

Beyonce leads all nominees heading into the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, with Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Roddy Ricch landing six apiece.

Comedian Trevor Noah had previously been announced as host of the big event although it is currently unclear if he will still be able to serve as emcee for a rescheduled show.

The Recording Academy landed in hot water this year soon after the 2021 nominations were announced.

The Weeknd called the organization “corrupt” as he didn’t get any nominations despite his latest album “After Hours” being deemed one of the biggest hits of the year. “You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency,” he said. “Collaboratively planning a performance for weeks to not being invited? In my opinion zero nominations = you’re not invited! (sic).”

Halsey also criticized The Recording Academy. She insinuated that the Grammy officials took bribes. Teyana Taylor was furious as well for being overlooked this year.

Meanwhile, Drake suggested it is a “great time for somebody to start something new.” He said, “I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artists that exist now and the ones that come after.”