“Gossip Girl” Reboot Character Descriptions Are Here

Details about the Gossip Girl reboot on HBO Max have been released little by little, but that hasn’t stopped my excitement from growing!

Here’s everything we know about the series and the newest generation of upper East-siders: First, the character names and “minimal” descriptions have finally been revealed!


The official Gossip Girl Instagram page shared photos of the stars dressed to the nines, accompanied by a one-word personality trait descriptor.

Emily Alyn Lind as Audrey Hope

Thomas Doherty as Max Wolfe

Savannah Smith as Monet de Haan

Jordan Alexander as Julien Calloway

Evan Mock as Akeno “Aki” Menzies

Tavi Gevinson as Kate Keller

Eli Brown as Otto “Obie” Bergmann IV

Whitney Peak as Zoya Lott

Next: The series will take place eight years after the original Gossip Girl ended, introducing a new class of private school teens. It will focus on the ever-changing landscapes of social media and New York, and their impact.

Also, fans will get an instant sense of nostalgia after seeing some familiar places…

…as well as hearing some familiar voices. Kristen Bell has already been confirmed to return as the series narrator.

Thankfully, the original Gossip Girl is currently streaming on HBO Max to hold us over in the meantime!

Do you think any of the new characters will have similar personalities to the OG GG cast, based off of their descriptions? Tell us who in the comments below!

