Google has not updated any iPhone app since Apple changed its privacy rules: Report – Latest News

Google has reportedly not updated any of iOS apps since Apple released App Privacy labels for its App Store last month. According to a report in Fast Company, none of Google apps have been updated. The report says that Apple’s new privacy policy may be the reason behind this. Starting December 8, Apple made it mandatory for developers to clearly state their privacy policies and what data is accessed and how personal information is processed

In a bid to make things transparent, Apple recently introduced several privacy features so that iPhone users understand how their personal information is used. It reportedly turns out that Google hasn’t updated any of its apps after December 8, possibly to avoid revealing details about how it uses users’ personal information.

“By getting in all its existing apps’ updates on or before December 7, Google has managed to avoid filling out a privacy label for any of their apps so far,” claims the report. What this does is, when you check out any Google app on iOS App Store, it shows “No Details Provided”. This is something unusual as Google is the largest internet company.

Recently, social media giant Facebook published full page ads in newspapers in the US criticising Apple. These ads claim that this new privacy feature in iOS 14 will kill the free internet.

Apple’s new privacy policy requires developers to ask for permission before they can track users to serve personalised ads. Facebook feels this move of “asking permission” before tracking users is something that will severely affect ad networks and may make it difficult for small businesses to find new customers.

However, Apple’s stand is: If a developer transacts with personal data of the user, then they will have to clearly make the user understand and take user’s consent before doing so.

Apple explains, “With iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and tvOS 14, you (developers) will need to receive the user’s permission through the AppTrackingTransparency framework to track them or access their device’s advertising identifier. Tracking refers to the act of linking user or device data collected from your app with user or device data collected from other companies’ apps, websites, or offline properties for targeted advertising or advertising measurement purposes. Tracking also refers to sharing user or device data with data brokers.”

