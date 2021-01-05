Google could be working on a new Nest Hub with the Pixel 4’s best feature

A new ‘Made by Google’ device with model number GUIK2 has passed through the FCC, hinting at the arrival of a new Nest Hub Smart Display. As spotted by the folks over at 9to5Google, the FCC filing for the device lists it as an “Interactive Device.”

As per the FCC documents, the device has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, as well as Zigbee, which is a communication protocol for smart home devices. Additionally, they reveal the device uses an FCC e-label, which confirms it includes a display. Just like the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max, the regulatory information and certification on the new device can be accessed by heading over to System settings > Regulatory labels.

While the FCC filing doesn’t reveal any other details regarding the upcoming device, there is mention of Soli at 58-63.5 GHz frequency range, identical to the Pixel 4. This suggests the device will support much more precise controls than the new Nest Thermostat, which uses the Soli motion sensor only to turn on the screen when you walk in front of it.