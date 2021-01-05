Home Business “Gold is lame,” Vitalik Buterin says in 2020 endnote By BTC Peers

Ethereum’s founder, Vitalik Buterin, has thrown some jabs at gold in his endnote on 2020. While arguing that cryptocurrencies are grossly underrated, Buterin called gold “lame.”

According to Buterin, digital assets will continue to gain popularity and in the long-term, they would eclipse gold.

“One of the more underrated bull cases for cryptocurrency that I have always believed is simply the fact that gold is lame, the younger generations realize that it’s lame, and that $9 trillion has to go somewhere.”

Buterin’s statement may be a rather blunt response to the comments of crypto critic Peter Schiff who recently made a case for gold as a better payment option than .

Buterin is not the only one that believes that crypto is better than gold. Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, an analyst at JP Morgan had earlier said that Bitcoin would become the new gold.

The founder believes that the potentials of blockchain and cryptocurrencies are becoming more glaring following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. In the long-run, people’s “unwillingness’ to deal with third-party intermediaries and traditional organizations perceived as “non-neutral” will force people to turn to cryptocurrencies.

