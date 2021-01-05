Girl clings to balcony railing during dangerous photoshoot

A girl has been filmed clinging to the wrong side of a highrise balcony during a photoshoot on the Sunshine Coast .

Stunned witnesses in another unit block captured the sickening stunt that occurred on the eleventh floor of Mooloolaba’s Seaview Resort.

The video shows the girl clinging to the balcony rail with nothing below as another person takes photos.

A girl has been recorded performing a dangerous stunt on a high-rise balcony on the Sunshine Coast. ()

At one point she kneels on the ledge as her photographer gets a better angle.

When the photoshoot wraps up, she struggles but eventually pulls herself up and over the ledge to safety.

James captured part of the four-minute display yesterday afternoon from his hotel balcony across the road.

“I just thought one slip and she’s gone,” he told .

“Next photo might have been her on the ground.”

Social Media expert Meg Coffey said some young social media users go to dangerous lengths to get “instagramable” snaps.

“We as humans seem to be validated by how many likes we get so we will do whatever it takes,” she said.

“It’s bewildering as they’re willing to put themselves in grave danger.”

Queensland Police has slammed the behaviour and said the girl and her photographer could end up in court.

“I cannot impress how foolish this behaviour is,” Superintendent Craig Hawkins said.