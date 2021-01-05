Giants to retain GM Dave Gettleman

The Giants will make plenty of changes this offseason, but they’re standing pat with their GM. Dave Gettleman will return in 2021, according to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

Gettleman, 70 in February, is heading into his fourth year as the Giants’ GM. The team’s 6-10 record might have fallen short of summertime hopes, but New York nearly qualified for the playoffs thanks to the state of the NFC East. The record also showed at least some progress from 2019, when the Giants finished 4-12.

The Giants were more encouraged by Gettleman’s wins in the spring. Cornerback James Bradberry, linebacker Blake Martinez and defensive back Logan Ryan all proved to be savvy pickups. Meanwhile, the veteran GM was vindicated for his expensive gamble on defensive lineman Leonard Williams, who finished 2020 with a career-best 11.5 sacks.

Gettleman and head coach Joe Judge will now be tasked with evaluating the rest of the locker room and coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett‘s status remains murky after Daniel Jones‘ disappointing season, though things probably would have been better with Saquon Barkley in the lineup. Meanwhile, they’ll have some in-house accounting to do — this year’s free agent class features Williams, and Barkley is eligible for an extension.