Georgia Votes

Will the United States spend tens of billions of dollars over the next few years to slow climate change?

Will Congress reduce medical costs for middle-class and poor families — and raise taxes on the rich?

Will Joe Biden be able to appoint the judges of his choice to the federal bench?

And will Biden be able to enact the coronavirus policies he favors?

These questions and many more are effectively on the ballot in Georgia today. The state is voting in runoff elections that will choose both of its senators, after no candidate won 50 percent of the vote in November. Republicans need to win only one of the two races to keep Senate control; Democrats need both to retake control.