‘General Hospital’ (GH) spoilers say that while Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor) might be one of the most mysterious and if not manipulative men in Port Charles, he also happens to be one of the most handsome men in town, too.

That’s why it’s no wonder that Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattson) has been putting on her moves in front of him (and yes, they are working). This, of course, has prompted a lot of fans to ask: what’s going on between Sasha and Brando? Read on for all the latest spoilers.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: What’s Going On With Sasha And Brando?

In a new interview with Soap Opera Digest, Johnny Wactor, who plays Brando on the hit ABC soap, admits that Sasha has definitely caught Brando’s eye and for more than one reason.

He told the publication in a new interview, “Well, she’s gorgeous, for one. And then also, you know, he’s got a history with substance abuse and he sees that in Sasha; whether it’s as full-blown as Brando’s was or not, he sees that she’s put herself into some hairy predicaments where if she wasn’t doing drugs, she probably wouldn’t be in those predicaments!”

Jonny added “So, it’s a blend of, ‘Oh, man, I’m attracted to her,’ and, ‘It’s kind of taboo because it’s my drug-lord boss’s love interest,’ and then also him feeling obligated to help this person because he knows how hard it is when you start abusing a substance and you start going down that road. Plus, there’s the fact that Carly Corinthos is asking him to help her. So there is a lot of incentive and a deep-level obligation to help Sasha out of this situation.”

Needless to say, fans will have to tune in to find out what will happen next! General Hospital airs weekdays on the ABC network.