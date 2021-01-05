Gareth Widdop returns to UK after failing to secure deal for NRL comeback, Sydney Roosters

Gareth Widdop’s hopes of making an NRL comeback and 2021 have suffered a massive blow with the playmaker returning to the UK after failing to secure a deal.

Widdop had arrived in Australia late last year for a Christmas holiday with his family and had reportedly slashed his asking price to around $300,000 per season, per the Daily Telegraph.

However, with most NRL clubs having finalised their salary caps for the 2021 season, Widdop was unable to attract a team, despite interest from the Sydney Roosters.

Gareth Widdop in action for Warrington last season (Getty)

The 31-year-old has since returned back to the UK and is expected to be in attendance for the pre-season with Super League club Warrington, where he will link up with ex-teammate Greg Inglis.

Widdop left the St George Illawarra Dragons at the end of the 2019 season to take up a lucrative three-year deal with Warrington.

The playmaker spent 10 seasons in the NRL between 2010 and 2019, playing 71 games for the Storm before logging another 125 appearances for the Dragons before his move back home.

