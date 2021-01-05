Future Business Plans of THC Therapeutics on Increasing Shareholder Value Via a Reg A+

THCT is in the process of raising up to 75 Million with a Reg A+ to implement our business strategy.

THC Therapeutics, Inc. (THCT), a forward-thinking, publicly-traded technology company, whose mission statement is, “Better Health through the Science of Nature,”, is pleased to announce today a January 2021 Letter to Shareholders providing highlights on its recent developments and plans to further capitalize the company.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reg A+ offerings are now available to SEC reporting publicly traded companies. With THCT being an SEC-reporting, audited, public company,the company intends to file an offering statement pursuant to Regulation A+ in the coming weeks, which the company hopes will allow it to raise up to $75,000,000. The Reg A+ capital raise will provide the company with the capital resources necessary to expedite its expansion.

THC Therapeutics currently plans to use the capital raised during the Reg A+ to finalize production, secure strategic acquisitions of compatible technologies, and further solidify our position as a leading health and wellness technology company engaged in the cannabis industry. THCT plans to finalize the production of the dHydronator®, the company’s patented sanitizing herb and plant dryer. The company’s technology has been laboratory proven to dry cannabis in 12-14 hours versus two weeks for other drying methods, and destroy harmful surface contamination such as mold, E. coli, Salmonella and other contaminants.

The company is preparing to eliminate its convertible debt and has begun raising capital through means of equity-only transactions exclusively with accredited investors via private placements.

Additionally, the company plans to HODL a significant portion of its capital in Bitcoin and Precious Metals rather than US Dollars. The company is taking this action due to its great concern regarding the devaluation of fiat currencies and potential future inflation.

Mr. Parker Mitchell, our Chief Executive Officer, stated, “THC Therapeutics’s goal is to be a premier technology company in the cannabis sector. Our innovative IP, such as the dHydronator®, should allow us to become one of the top cannabis technology companies in North America. We believe technology patents are very valuable to public companies, and we are focused on developing a diverse portfolio of intellectual property synergistic with our existing intellectual property.”

The company also plans to seek an uplisting to the OTCQB immediately, and possibly to the OTCQX before the end of the year. The company is focused on executing its strategic vision this year that it hopes will allow shareholder value to grow exponentially. THC Therapeutics will continue to keep its shareholders informed on a regular basis.

IN CONNECTION WITH THE COMPANY’S CONTEMPLATED REGULATION A+ OFFERING, NO MONEY OR OTHER CONSIDERATION IS BEING SOLICITED AND, IF SENT IN RESPONSE, WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. NO OFFER TO BUY THE SECURITIES CAN BE ACCEPTED AND NO PART OF THE PURCHASE PRICE CAN BE RECEIVED UNTIL THE OFFERING STATEMENT TO BE FILED BY THE COMPANY WITH THE SEC HAS BEEN QUALIFIED BY THE SEC. ANY SUCH OFFER MAY BE WITHDRAWN OR REVOKED, WITHOUT OBLIGATION OR COMMITMENT OF ANY KIND, AT ANY TIME BEFORE NOTICE OF ACCEPTANCE GIVEN AFTER THE DATE OF QUALIFICATION. AN INDICATION OF INTEREST INVOLVES NO OBLIGATION OR COMMITMENT OF ANY KIND. THE COMPANY MAY NOT EVER FILE THE OFFERING STATEMENT WITH THE SEC, AND EVEN IF IT DOES, THE OFFERING STATEMENT MAY NEVER BE QUALIFIED BY THE SEC.

Investors interested in reviewing the company’s offering statement intended to be filed pursuant to Regulation A+, may contact the company at the email address indicated below.

About THC Therapeutics Inc

THC Therapeutics, Inc. (THCT) is focused on developing their patented dHydronator®, a sanitizing herb dryer.The main function of the dHydronator® is to greatly accelerate the drying time of cannabis while sanitizing it. The dHydronator® can be used to dry a variety of herbs; it has been specifically tested for use with cannabis, and it can reduce the drying time for cannabis from 10-14 days to less than 14 hours. The Company may also focus some of its future operations on participation in cannabis-testing lab facilities and developing personal wellness centers. The Company is seeking partnerships in the Cannabis & Health/Wellness industries in the United States & Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the cannabis industry, the performance of management, actions of government regulators and vendors, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.

PR & Media Contact:

