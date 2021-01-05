Frank Gore open to returning for 17th season

Frank Gore just wrapped up his 16th season in the NFL and according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the veteran running back could be returning for a 17th season, if the right situation presents itself.

While Gore’s best days are clearly behind him, he has proven to be a useful backup running back over the past few years. This season, his first with the New York Jets, he ran for 653 yards and even managed to score two touchdowns. He is set to become a free agent, so he may have to find a new team if he wants to continue his career.

Gore was a San Francisco 49er for most of his career, but since then he has become one of the most reliable journeymen runners in the NFL, playing for the Colts, Dolphins, Bills and Jets over the last few years. Gore has only rushed for 1,000 yards once in the last five seasons but he has also never fallen below 500 yards rushing once in his lengthy career.

If Gore is able to play another year or two, he could put himself in a position to pass Walter Payton on the all-time rushing list, which would put him behind only Emmitt Smith. Gore needs only 726 yards to pass Payton. Gore is an anomaly among running backs, as most have short but dynamic careers, while Gore has had a steady but lengthy career running the ball. But the big question now is if Gore will be able to find a willing team that he feels is a good fit for him.