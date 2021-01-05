Former partner arrested over 2007 murder of Joanne Howell

The former partner of Melbourne woman Joanne Howell has been arrested in relation to her death more than 14 years ago.

Police today arrested 66-year-old Paul Charlton at his Casterton home in the state’s south-west this morning.

Ms Howell was found injured at her Poath Road apartment in Hughesdale on April 21, 2007 and died at the scene.

Police allege Ms Howell was brutally assaulted and strangled at her Hughesdale apartment.

In 2011 a coronial inquest was held into the murder which claimed Ms Howell’s former partner was likely involved in her death and remains a person of interest.

The Melbourne mother was a well-known singer who performed on the ABC music show Countdown in the 1970s.