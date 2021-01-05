Forgotten playoff games that all NFL fans should know

Focus on Sport-Getty Images

Though it came in a strike-shortened season, this game deserves more attention. Not only was it Terry Bradshaw’s final playoff game, but this matchup also pitted a Steelers team still starting Hall of Famers against the period’s most exciting squad. The Chargers, in what would be their Air Coryell years’ last playoff run, ended the Steel Curtain era. Bradshaw and Fouts each had 300-yard days at Three Rivers Stadium, and the second of John Stallworth’s two TDs gave Pittsburgh a 28-17 fourth-quarter edge. But two ensuing Winslow TDs — the second via final-minute screen pass — rescued the Bolts in a 31-28 classic. In a revenge measure, the Dolphins routed the Bolts a week later.