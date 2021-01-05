Fitness Model & Influencer Cheyann Shaw Dead at 28 After Cancer Battle

Influencer Cheyann Shaw has died following her battle with ovarian cancer, which she documented on Instagram with the hashtag #Cheystrong. She was 28.

Her family shared the news with her 220,000 followers on Jan. 4. A smiling photo of the fitness guru was captioned with the note, “With heavy hearts, we are sad to announce that our beautiful girl Cheyann has been called home to heaven.”

The page’s post continued, “If there’s one thing Cheyann taught us is that no matter what battles we face, we can always find a reason to smile through them.”

Her mother, Darci Clark, was also quoted in the post, saying, “My heart is breaking today, our baby girl lost her long battle with ovarian cancer. She fought until the bitter end. She is a true warrior and survivor. She will be truly missed and will forever be in my heart.”

Cheyann gained fame as a body builder and bikini competitor, before she was diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer in August 2016 at age 23. She had said she was diagnosed by accident—”but that accident, saved my life.”