FBI, CISA, and ODNI, with support from NSA, say an APT "likely Russian in origin,quot; is responsible for all or most of the recently discovered hacks of US agencies (Catalin Cimpanu/ZDNet)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
21


Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet:

FBI, CISA, and ODNI, with support from NSA, say an APT “likely Russian in origin,rdquo; is responsible for all or most of the recently discovered hacks of US agencies  —  Joint statement from the FBI, CISA, ODNI, and NSA says SolarWinds hack was “likely Russian in origin.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR