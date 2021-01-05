FBI, CISA, and ODNI, with support from NSA, say an APT "likely Russian in origin,quot; is responsible for all or most of the recently discovered hacks of US agencies (Catalin Cimpanu/ZDNet)

Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet:
FBI, CISA, and ODNI, with support from NSA, say an APT “likely Russian in origin,rdquo; is responsible for all or most of the recently discovered hacks of US agencies — Joint statement from the FBI, CISA, ODNI, and NSA says SolarWinds hack was “likely Russian in origin.”
