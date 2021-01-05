The fates of the sons of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) have finally played out, and some moments may have surprised fans of Vikings. Amazon Prime Video dropped season 6B on December 30, and somehow it left us wanting more. One of Ragnar’s sons, Hvitserk (Marco Ilsø), has come a long way from where he was at the start of the season. His fighting skills were on full display in the final episodes, and fans certainly noticed.

Hvitserk fights with Ivar in Wessex

Fans will recall that Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) was stabbed by what appears to be Ivar (even though he’s supposed to be somewhere else entirely) during the mid-season finale in the fight against the Rus. Season 6B picks back up with Bjorn, seriously wounded, devising a plan to spread a rumor to the Rus that he’s already dead. When they see him ride out to meet them in battle gear, it scares them. Although Bjorn is shot by three arrows, he still unsheathes his sword and raises it into the air, and his army moves in, crushing the Rus. However, he loses his life in the process.

After the Rus are defeated, Hvitserk and Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen) return to Kyiv, but not for long. After helping to overthrow Prince Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky) with Prince Dir (Lenn Kudrjawizki) and Prince Igor (Oran Glynn O’Donovan), the brothers go back to Kattegat. From there, they sail west again to Wessex, and fight King Alfred (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). The last few episodes bring the fighting, and although Ivar dies in battle, Hvitserk shows off some of his best fighting skills during the final episodes of the season. Fans were quick to comment about it on social media, and many were pretty impressed.

Fans weigh in on Hvitserk’s fighting abilities

Reddit has been buzzing about the new episodes and how things play out. A fan recently posted the title, “Hvitserk Ragnarson,” with the words, “This guy knows how to fight, damn. One of the most entertaining on the battlefield. In 6B battles we see him in full beast mode.”

Fans didn’t hold back, but commented with their own thoughts on this son of Ragnar. One fan says Hvitserk is their “favorite” of Ragnar’s sons to witness in battle, but he isn’t better than Bjorn.

“Yep, he’s my favorite son to watch in battle, albeit not being better than Bjorn,” they said. “He just goes full berserk mode.”

One fans admitted Hvitserk’s fight scenes were some of their “favorite moments” in the final season. “Hvitserk’s fighting scenes were definitely some of my favorite moments in s6,” a fan wrote in the comments.

One fan calls Hvitserk “a better pure warrior” than Bjorn or Ubbe. “He was very agile, moved gracefully, his handling of weapons second to none,” a fan pointed out. “If you’re really watching, the way he fights, almost like watching a ballerina … It’s a testament to the choreographers, Marco Ilso, and his stuntmen for the exceptional work they did.”

Another fan agrees with the original post, and they compare him to Rollo (Clive Standen), his famous uncle. “I agree. Hvitserk reminds me very much of Rollo when he’s fighting,” they said.

However, another fan thinks Hvitserk actually fights like Floki (Gustaf Skarsgård). “He fights kinda like Floki, and his movement is similar,” the fan weighed in.

However, not everyone agrees. “Go back to early sons of Ragnar episodes,” a fan added. “Although I see him as the nicer of the brothers. Ubbe can fight!”

Another Reddit user brings up Ubbe’s fighting skills as well. “Ubbe is an absolute beast, close call between him and Bjorn in my opinion,” they said.

Hvitserk’s fighting skills were on full display in the final episodes of Vikings, and many fans noticed.