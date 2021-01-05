Exclusive: Stunning pictures of Deepika Padukone from Filmfare’s photoshoots

Deepika Padukone is the reigning Queen of Bollywood. Her style, her smile, her acting, everything is top notch and well millions of fans are gaga over it. Today on her 35th birthday we celebrate everything she stands for. Deepika has done several hit films and songs from her films too are loved by the audience. Be it effortlessly emoting on screen or being amiable off it, the actress has the power to make her fans love her more and more with each passing year.

Deepika was a supermodel before she became an actress and that still reflects in the photoshoots that she does. All her pictures are dreamy and jaw-dropping to say the least. So, on her day today we bring you a line up for her stunning clicks from Filmfare photoshoots that are sure to leave you spellbound. Go ahead and treat your eyes.