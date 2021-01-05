Ethereum Climbs 11% In a Green Day By .com

Ethereum Climbs 11% In a Green Day



.com – was trading at $1,124.83 by 23:28 (04:28 GMT) on the .com Index on Wednesday, up 10.74% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since January 3.

The move upwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap up to $127.13B, or 13.62% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $135.58B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $1,060.67 to $1,124.83 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a rise in value, as it gained 50.67%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $37.07B or 27.66% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $715.1451 to $1,158.2742 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 20.96% from its all-time high of $1,423.20 set on January 13, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $35,398.7 on the .com Index, up 12.66% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0012 on the .com Index, a gain of 0.16%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $649.69B or 69.60% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $22.16B or 2.37% of the total cryptocurrency market value.