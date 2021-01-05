EOS Falls 12% In Selloff By .com

EOS Falls 12% In Selloff



.com – was trading at $2.7552 by 00:21 (05:21 GMT) on the .com Index on Tuesday, down 11.99% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since December 23, 2020.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $2.6040B, or 0.31% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $2.7215 to $2.8877 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 4.39%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.5186B or 2.50% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $2.5159 to $3.1186 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 88.01% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $30,963.3 on the .com Index, down 7.51% on the day.

was trading at $1,007.76 on the .com Index, a loss of 7.96%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $578.8418B or 67.97% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $115.6116B or 13.58% of the total cryptocurrency market value.