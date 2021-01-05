Eminem (Marshall Bruce Mathers III) says that his drug addiction was so bad that he had to relearn how to rap. The chart topper made the revelation while opening up about his apology to Rihanna in his new song Zeus while taking to Sirius XM’s Gray Rizzy.

He says that he had “no recollection” of the verse and thought he was just rapping whatever rhymed because he was relearning how to rap.

“Like the rhyme schemes didn’t even sound like familiar to me. So I was caught off guard too. I was like, ‘What the f–k, I said that?’” Eminem recalled.

Eminem Says That Substance Abuse Messed With His Ability To Rap

“I said it and I was wrong for saying that. It was f–king stupid. You know, a lot of times, especially with the ‘Relapse’ record, when I first started learning how to rap again, because of the drug situation that I went through and having to relearn a lot of things, that was one of those things that it was like, ‘Well, if it rhyme say it,’” Slim Shady continued.

Eminem made his apology to Rihanna (Robyn Rihanna Fenty) after he declared in 2009 that he has Chris Brown’s back. As many fans know, Chris had assaulted Rihanna, but Eminem at the time rapped, “Of course I side with Chris Brown / I’d beat a bitch down too.”

“I should have thought better of it,” Eminem shared. “You know, it was one of those things that, like I said, I don’t even remember recording, but record a lot of songs. So it was like, it’s, it’s tough sometimes.”

Eminem and Rihanna collaborated on several songs together, including Love the Way You Lie, Numb, and The Monster before going on tour together in 2014.

