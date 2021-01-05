Eminem: I Forgot How To Rap During Drug Addiction!!

Eminem is busy promoting his newest project, Music To Be Murdered By: Side B, and the rapper opened up about his previous addiction struggles — and says he forgot how to rap during that time.

“Like the rhyme schemes didn’t even sound like familiar to me,” he said. “So I was caught off guard too. I was like, ‘What the f*ck, I said that?’ I said it and I was wrong for saying that. It was f*cking stupid. You know, a lot of times, especially with the Relapse record, when I first started learning how to rap again, because of the drug situation that I went through and having to relearn a lot of things, that was one of those things that it was like, ‘Well, if it rhyme, say it,'” he shared to gray Rizzy.

Em also apologized for dissing Rihanna on his Relapse album back in 2009.

“Of course I side with Chris Brown/I’d beat a bitch down too/ If she gave my dick an itch, now,” he rapped at the time. Em says he doesn’t even remember rapping the offensive lyric.

