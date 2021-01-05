Eagles players were ‘angry’ at Pederson for benching Hurts?

Doug Pederson earned himself a tsunami of criticism when he decided to pull Jalen Hurts in favor of third-string quarterback Nate Sudfeld early in the fourth quarter of the Week 17 matchup between the Eagles and the Washington Football Team. Many felt the move signaled that the coach was essentially tanking the game for a better draft position and it appears the move did not sit well with some of Pederson’s own players.

“Some were angry,” reported Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Enquirer. “Two defensive players had to be held back from approaching Pederson. Center Jason Kelce and another offensive starter went to the coach to ask him why he had pulled the starting quarterback with the Eagles trailing by only three.”

The Eagles had already been eliminated from playoff contention heading into the matchup and coaches giving backups a chance to play in meaningless late-season games is something that has been done for years. But the reason this particular instance rubbed so many people the wrong way is that Sudfeld was not put in until the fourth quarter and when Hurts was taken out, the Eagles were less than a touchdown behind Washington.

McLane also reported that Hurts was “distraught” by the benching, as he likely wanted the chance to end the season on a high note and to establish himself as the clear front-runner in the Eagles’ quarterback competition. Though the whole thing may have turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the rookie, as it does not look like Hurts is in any danger of losing the starting job to Sudfeld, who was absolutely abysmal in his brief playing time.