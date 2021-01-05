Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Drops Sneak Peek At His New Venture Healthy Positive Energy

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson never stops working. He has poured his passion into everything he does and has gained the title of the nicest guy in the world, however, he still has more up his sleeve. In a post last night, he spoke about the midnight shift and working in quiet. He was working on something that would be announced today, and that announcement has come, will, at least a peek at it.

Healthy, positive, energy. That’s about all we know, but based on the short clip he uploaded it looks like Johnson is getting into the energy drink market. Take a look at his caption and use the link to see the full post and video.

“The #1 question my partners @danygarciaco@daverienzi & John Shulman (Founder Juggernaut Capital) and I are always asked, is what are our secrets to balance and success? Now we bring one of those secrets to you. HEALTHY. POSITIVE. ENERGY. Here’s a little HQ reveal of what my partners and I have been working on for the past 18 months for you and your families. Stay tuned – our official full announcement drops next Monday, January 11th. We’re grateful to serve you. #HealthyPositiveEnergy🍃“

See the full post here.

The official full announcement is coming next week Monday, January 11th and we can’t stop looking forward to it.

Fans commented on the clip, “Looking foward to that!”, “Teramana infused energy drink?” and “Hey Dwayne 👋 is this something similar to @redbull ? I hope you are bringing something different to the market👊💪🏻🎉”.

With so many energy drinks in the market already, it may be hard to get in and start competing, although, with a name like The Rock behind it, they may sell themselves. Be sure to check back in with us next Monday as we break down the announcement and what it means.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the official announcement? Let us know in the comments below.

