Drew Barrymore Refuses to Let Her Daughters Become Actors

American actor Drew Barrymore played her first role — a part in a dog food commercial — before she had even reached her first birthday. By age seven, her starring feature in an iconic Spielberg film made Barrymore a household name and earned her the rightful title of “child star.” But despite being living proof of the power of young talent, the now-mother does not want her children on the big screen anytime soon.

The child star has stayed in the spotlight

Barrymore’s role as Gertie in the 1982 hit E.T. is one of her most memorable. The instant-classic film helped to showcase her out-of-this-world talent and send her on a rocket ship — or bicycle? — straight for the stars.

Still, she’s far from a one-hit-wonder. She played prominent roles in successful films throughout the 80s and 90s, like Irreconcilable Differences and Never Been Kissed.

Her parts in 50 First Dates and Beverly Hills Chihuahua introduced her talents to a new generation and reminded old fans of why they love her. Despite a teenage hiatus from the acting scene, Barrymore’s on-screen career is flourishing.

Her starring role in the Netflix horror-comedy series, Santa Clarita Diet, is scary good. If Barrymore’s $125 million net worth isn’t testament enough to her acting prowess and success, her latest project should be.

Fans’ desperation to hear insight from the experienced artist has led to the creation of The Drew Barrymore Show. The daytime talk show premiered in September, following promotions for the program going viral.

Barrymore’s success wasn’t without strife

It seems odd that the actress wouldn’t wish the same success she experienced for her children. Unfortunately, Barrymore’s ride to the top was far from smooth.

Her childhood was marred by a messy divorce between her parents when she was just nine years old. The split drastically affected her relationship with her mother who, according to Today, took on the role of a best friend. Barrymore soon developed addictions to drugs and alcohol and found herself in rehab as a twelve-year-old.

Suddenly, life in the spotlight was very dark. In an interview with The Guardian, Barrymore remarked that, at fourteen, she “really had a fear that [she] was going to die at 25.” The star’s recovery and re-entry into showbiz was slow and difficult. Now, as a mother, she hopes to give her children the childhood that she missed out on.

The mom of two does not wish fame for her children

Barrymore has been married and divorced three times, but it was her 2016 split from Will Kopelman that especially devastated the star. Kopelman fathered the two Barrymore children, and the actress feared that she was letting her kids down through the divorce. After such a tumultuous childhood, it’s understandable that she would hope to give her own children a greater sense of normalcy.

With time, though, Barrymore has easily proven that she’s a perfectly capable single mom, and is constantly helping her kids to find the perfect path. Although fans were eager to see the talents of the mini-Drews, their famous mother was not having any of it.

“I think I heard Meryl Streep say something like, ‘I let my kids be in school plays when they were teenagers,’” Barrymore said, reports Entertainment Weekly. “And I’m like, ‘Ooh, I don’t even know if that’s true but that sounds good.’ Whatever Meryl says.”

According to People, Barrymore doesn’t want her kids pursuing acting roles until they are 18. While she stands by her love of acting, she thinks it’s something that Frankie and Olive can wait for.

“Not until they’re 18,” the actor told People. “I know it sounds crazy, but I want them to be kids. But I would by no means poo-poo a thing I love so much!”

She assured People and fans that if they want to be actors later in life, she would “be so supportive of it.” But as for right now? “That’s so not their journey,” she said. It looks like we’ll be waiting a while to see if the Barrymore children’s dreams include the big screen.