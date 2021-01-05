Does Cyberpunk 2077 have New Game Plus?

As of now, Cyberpunk 2077 does not offer a New Game Plus feature, but players have good reason to expect one. In an interview with the Polish magazine PSX Extreme, (translated by Redditor u/Arise92), CD Projekt Red said it was “working on” New Game Plus.

It’s unclear exactly what Cyberpunk 2077‘s New Game Plus would look like, however. While a player hypothetically could restart the game with their leveled-up character as-is, they most likely would not be able to completely redesign their character. Currently, players can re-spec their character’s Perk points for a hefty fee, but re-speccing Attribute points is impossible. Also, an imported V would still be aligned with one of the game’s three life paths. In order to fully experience all the game has to offer, starting from scratch is probably the best option.

CD Projekt Red hasn’t shared a timeline for New Game Plus. Its previous blockbuster release, The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt, offered New Game Plus mode three months after it launched in 2015. But since Cyberpunk 2077 has had such a rocky debut, New Game Plus is probably less of an early priority than fixing the game’s many performance and gameplay issues.