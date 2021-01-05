Doctor Dre ‘NEAR DEATH’ Rushed To Hospital w. Brain Aneurysm

Doctor Dre has been rushed to the hospital with what many are calling a “brain aneurism”, and social media reports are saying that the legendary producer is “near death.”

News broke moments ago about Doctor Dre being rushed to the hospital, but there are conflicting reports as to his condition. TZ is reporting that Doctor Dre is “lucid” and “conscious.”

But other reports are proliferating on social media, that Dre’s condition is far more dire. One person claiming to be close to the family on Twitter claims that Dre was “near death.” It’s not clear whether the report was explaining Dre’s current condition, or his condition when he was first taken to the hospital.

Doctor Dre is a rapper, record producer, audio engineer, record executive, and entrepreneur. He is the founder and CEO of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics, and was previously co-owner of Death Row Records. Dr. Dre began his career as a member of the World Class Wreckin’ Cru in 1985, and later found fame with the gangsta rap group N.W.A. The group popularized explicit lyrics in hip hop to detail the violence of street life. During the early 1990s, Dre was credited as a key figure in the crafting and popularization of West Coast G-funk, a subgenre of hip hop characterized by a synthesizer foundation and slow, heavy beats.