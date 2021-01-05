If you’re a Pixel owner, yesterday proved to be a fairly exciting day. To kick off the first full week of the new year, Google began rolling out the January 2021 security patch with a few Pixel-specific bug fixes in tow.

Pixel 4a 5G owners get a fix for a pesky bug with the front-facing speaker, the Pixel 5 gets improved system sounds, and all Pixels released in 2020 benefit from improved auto-brightness.

Taking a look through the AC forums, a lot of our members are already rocking this latest bit of software.

Eric The Duke

Downloading it now on Verizon. Reply

eric002

Just downloaded the January update as well. Running smoothly as always! Reply

mustang7757

Download mine T-Mobile unlock Reply

Morty2264

How exciting! It’s Update Season! Reply

What about you? Did you get the January 2021 security patch?

