Did you get the January 2021 security patch?

If you’re a Pixel owner, yesterday proved to be a fairly exciting day. To kick off the first full week of the new year, Google began rolling out the January 2021 security patch with a few Pixel-specific bug fixes in tow.
Pixel 4a 5G owners get a fix for a pesky bug with the front-facing speaker, the Pixel 5 gets improved system sounds, and all Pixels released in 2020 benefit from improved auto-brightness.
Taking a look through the AC forums, a lot of our members are already rocking this latest bit of software.
