Debbie Reynolds Confronted Eddie Fisher and Elizabeth Taylor When They Were ‘Obviously in Bed Together’

Debbie Reynolds and Elizabeth Taylor were close friends for decades. The actors met when they were both young, and their relationship grew as they entered adulthood. However, Reynolds and Taylor soon became a love triangle that involved Reynolds’s husband, Eddie Fisher.

Before their divorce, Reynolds confronted Fisher about his affair with Taylor.

Debbie Reynolds married Eddie Fisher in 1955

Reynolds and Fisher had their first date in 1952. At the time, both of them were Hollywood darlings. According to The Daily Mail, Fisher’s popularity was comparable to Frank Sinatra’s. Reynolds was a multitalented star who received film success with movies like Singin in the Rain and The Tender Trap in the 1950s.

Shortly after they met, Reynolds and Fisher embarked on a whirlwind romance. When he was on-stage, Fisher would mention Reynolds and refer to her as his “princess.” While they appeared to have the perfect relationship, not everyone in their lives supported the couple. Reynolds told People in 2015 that her The Tender Trap co-star, Sinatra, warned her not to marry Fisher.

“He said, ‘Oh, don’t marry Eddie,’” she said. “He said I shouldn’t get married to a singer. ‘We’re not faithful. It’s ridiculous for you to take this on.’’

Unsurprisingly, Reynolds was shocked to hear Sinatra’s view of her beau. She didn’t feel like Fisher would hurt her and told Sinatra they would get married.

“I said, ‘Why? I don’t think that I will listen to you; I really think he’s adorable,”’ she recalled. “My mother thought he was adorable.”

Debbie Reynolds called Eddie Fisher while he was in bed with Elizabeth Taylor

Despite Sinatra’s doubts, Reynolds and Fisher said “I do” on September 26, 1955. The following October, the couple welcomed their first child together, Carrie Fisher. They also had a son, Todd Fisher, in 1958. Fisher named Todd after his best friend and Taylor’s third husband, Mike Todd.

Shortly after their son’s birth, Fisher’s friend, Todd, died in a plane crash. The news shattered both Taylor and Reynolds’s families. Eventually, Taylor confided in Fisher to help her through her grief. For some time, Reynolds didn’t think anything of Taylor spending extra time with her husband. However, Reynolds soon found out that Taylor and Fisher were having an affair. She told The Daily Mail she decided to confront Fisher while staying in New York with Taylor.

“Suddenly, a lot of things clicked into place,’ she said. ‘’I could hear her voice asking him who was calling – they were obviously in bed together. I yelled at him, ‘Roll over, darling and let me speak to Elizabeth.”‘

Debbie Reynolds ‘warned’ Eddie Fisher about Elizabeth Taylor

When Fisher returned from New York, the singer confessed to his romance with Fisher. Not only had he broken his vows with Reynolds, but he also wanted a divorce. Reynolds said she warned Fisher that he was making a mistake by leaving her and their family.

“If you marry her, she will throw you out within 18 months,” Reynolds told Fisher.

Reynolds proved to be right about Taylor and Fisher’s marriage. Although they lasted longer than 18 months, Taylor divorced Fisher in 1959. She married her Cleopatra co-star, Richard Burton, nine days later.

“And Elizabeth did get rid of him, just as I had warned,” Reynolds continued.