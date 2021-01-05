De’Aaron Fox downplays Marvin Bagley trade rumors

Does Marvin Bagley III want out of Sacramento? It’s a rumor that all began with Marvin’s dad tweeting out a trade request on behalf of his son. Things only escalated when De’Aaron Fox’s dad took to Twitter to voice his agreement that Bagley should be traded.

This whole mess left fans wondering if the relationship between Bagley and Fox was beyond repair, but Fox says that neither his father nor Bagley’s father should be seen as representatives for either of them. The Kings point guard explained that he spoke with Bagley and coach Luke Walton to quickly make sure that there was no real tension and then they all proceeded with business as usual.

“One, it hasn’t been brought up,” Fox said. “Me, Marvin, Luke talked for five seconds because it wasn’t a big deal. But like I said, when you’re playing basketball if you’re thinking about what somebody said on Twitter, then this ain’t for you. I’m 100 percent completely honest with you when I tell you nobody’s thinking about that while we’re on the court.”

Despite Fox downplaying the entire thing, it’s easy to see why these types of rumors gained momentum in the first place. Bagley has been solid when he’s been on the court but injuries have kept him from establishing himself the way the Kings envisioned when they took him with the second pick of the 2018 draft, ahead of future All-Stars Luka Doncic and Trae Young. But Kings fans can rest easy for now, as it sounds like Bagley is not looking to leave town, despite what his dad says.