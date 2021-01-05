‘Days of Our Lives’ (DOOL) spoilers find that star Robert Scott Wilson (Ben Weston) recently opened up about his day-to-day life and some of the things he does to looks the way he does. And no, no one is certainly complaining about all the eye candy his character offers fans, right? Here’s what he has to say.

Speaking to Soap Opera Digest in a new interview, the handsome and talented star opened up about his approach fitness secrets and his approach to nutrition.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers Star Robert Scott Wilson Shares His Secrets To His Perfect Abs

He said, “I’d be lying to you if I told you I’ve been super-strict the past six months with everything going on, but everything comes down to balance. I wouldn’t beat yourself up over eating bad or having an extra drink here and there. In regard to actual dieting, I’m a big fan of juicing, green juices, cleanses and things like that.”

As far as what is his typical daily workout routine, Robert offered this: “Pre-Covid, I would try to be working out five times a week. The hardest part is getting going. Whether you’re a morning person or a nighttime person, find what works for you and start doing it and you’ll quickly realize after a week or two that your body will need that schedule and release. Working out in a gym for me is not just physical, it’s very much so mental and is my release and can kind of be a place of therapy.”

And because his abs get so much screen time in front of the cameras (much to the delight of ‘Days of Our Lives’ fans everywhere), Robert says he knows he has to stay in tip top shape.

He said, “My cheat code for abs is weighted crunches. It’s like a rope workout above your head, but that really builds your top abs so you can kind of get away with eating a little bit more lax when you’re building your top abs because they fill out a little bit more. Lower abs is truly diet. I actually steal a lot of the workouts from P90X. Part of P90X in their last session is Ab Ripper X but the workout is really incredible. It’s sets of 25-second intervals and 10 seconds of rest and you can do it on your own at home. You will be sore and shredded by the end. It’s pretty badass.”

