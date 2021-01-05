Creative ways people are cheating in Cyberpunk 2077

Money can’t buy everything in Cyberpunk 2077. Without a sufficiently high reputation (i.e., street cred), some NPCs won’t give you the time of day. If you want to roll in the reputation, you might be interested in time warp shenanigans.

The job I Walk The Line is bugged, but you wouldn’t know that if you played it normally. The glitch doesn’t rear its head until you fight Matilda Rose, a.k.a. Sasquatch, specifically the moment when she falls unconscious but not quite dead. If you kill her, you are rewarded with some cash and street cred, but why kill her once when you can kill her multiple times for infinite rewards?

Before you kill Sasquatch, save the game, then kill her, then save again without overwriting previous save files. Then load the save you made after finishing her off, and the game will press the reset button on her life without rolling back your cash or cred. Kill her again, and you will receive even more money and street cred. Now save again by overwriting the previous file, load again, and kill her once more for another influx of cash and cred. Repeat until you are maxed out on street cred.